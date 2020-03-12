France registers surge in coronavirus cases by 500 in past 24 hours, 48 killed

Paris [France], Mar 12 (Sputnik/ANI): The number of people infected with coronavirus in France increased by almost 500 in the past 24 hours, approaching a total of nearly 2,300 cases, Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Wednesday (local time).

As many as 48 people have died from the COVID-19 in the country.

"As of today's evening, 2,281 cases of coronavirus infection have been diagnosed in France, which is almost 500 more than yesterday," Veran said during a briefing.

"There are currently 105 people in the intensive care wards," the minister added. (Sputnik/ANI)

