France reports 4,703 new cases of coronavirus, 375 deaths

Paris [France], March 2 (ANI/Xinhua): France has recorded a total of 86,803 coronavirus-related fatalities as of Monday, with 375 new deaths registered in the past 24 hours, according to health authorities.

According to figures posted on the government data website, the number of new cases dropped to 4,703 on Monday from 19,952 reported a day before due to the closure of many testing centers at the weekend.

The country's cumulative number of infections is now at 3,760,671, the sixth biggest tally globally.



The total number of patients hospitalized for the disease stood at 25,430, representing a single-day rise of 150.

As the world is struggling to contain the pandemic, vaccination is underway in France and some other countries with the already-authorized coronavirus vaccines. So far, 2,967,937 people in France have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, 256 candidate vaccines are still being developed worldwide -- 74 of them in clinical trials -- in countries including Germany, China, Russia, Britain and the United States, according to information released by the World Health Organization on Feb. 26. (ANI/Xinhua)

