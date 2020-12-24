France reports another 14,929 coronavirus cases

Paris [France], December 24 (ANI/Xinhua): France reported another 14,929 coronavirus cases and 276 more deaths in the past 24 hours, according to data released on Wednesday by the Health Ministry.

A total of 24,884 coronavirus patients remained hospitalized, down by 80 compared to the previous day, while 2,710 patients were in intensive care, down by 18.



The country now has a total of 2,505, 875 cases, with 61,978 deaths.

Earlier in the day, Health Minister Olivier Veran ruled out third confinement after the Christmas holidays, which was demanded by several officials and caregivers to stem the spread of the virus and avoid a new surge in January.

The minister, however, admitted that there are currently "too many daily cases" and urged the French to stay vigilant. (ANI/Xinhua)

