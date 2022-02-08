French President Emmanuel Macron meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo Credit: Zelenskyy Twitter)
France to allocate 1.2 bln euros of financial assistance to Ukraine: Zelenskyy

ANI | Updated: Feb 08, 2022 22:25 IST


Kyiv [Ukraine], February 8 (ANI/Sputnik): Paris will allocate 1.2 billion euros of macro-financial assistance to Kyiv that will help Ukraine to stabilize its economy, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday.

"We really appreciate this step of solidarity... on the part of France - the allocation of 1.2 billion euros of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine. This will really help us stabilize our economy," Zelenskyy told a press conference after his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron. (ANI/Sputnik)

