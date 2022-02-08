France to allocate 1.2 bln euros of financial assistance to Ukraine: Zelenskyy

Kyiv [Ukraine], February 8 (ANI/Sputnik): Paris will allocate 1.2 billion euros of macro-financial assistance to Kyiv that will help Ukraine to stabilize its economy, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday.



"We really appreciate this step of solidarity... on the part of France - the allocation of 1.2 billion euros of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine. This will really help us stabilize our economy," Zelenskyy told a press conference after his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron. (ANI/Sputnik)

