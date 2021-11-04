France to host One Global Vietnam Summit

Paris [France], November 4 (ANI/VOVWORLD): One Global Vietnam Summit is underway in Paris, France, aiming to connect talent, creative ideas, and sustainable development policies for Vietnam and the wider world over the coming decades.

The event is operated under the theme of "Talent. Innovation. Sustainability" (TIS) and organized by the Association of Vietnamese Scientists and Experts (AVSE Global).

AVSE Global believes that climate change, Industry 4.0, and the COVID-19 pandemic are causing profound and vast changes to Vietnam and the world. These represent both challenges and opportunities for the country to adapt to and find innovative directions in which to boost sustainable development.



The "One Global Vietnam" Summit offers an opportunity for leading experts, intellectuals, business people, and policymakers to think, share ideas, and suggest action plans in which to transform Vietnam into a developed country by 2045.

The Summit is bringing together 100 leading Vietnamese and international experts and intellectuals in selected strategic fields. They will be representing large corporations, businesses, governmental organizations, and non-governmental organizations.

AVSE Global is a Paris-based organization with a global reach that is pioneering in strategic advisory, top executive education schemes, and science and policy forums. It strives to bring about innovative solutions for the sustainable development of the nation by connecting collective intellectual strengths of talented Vietnamese experts and intellectuals worldwide with strong aspirations to contribute to the country's progress. (ANI/VOVWORLD)

