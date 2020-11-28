France to promote protection of heritage sites in Nagorno-Karabakh

Paris [France], November 28 (ANI/Sputnik): French President Emmanuel Macron has reaffirmed its commitment to promote the protection of the heritage sites in the region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, the secretary of state at the French Foreign Ministry, said at a press conference on Saturday.

On Friday, Lemoyne arrived in Armenia to deliver humanitarian aid sent to the population of Nagorno-Karabakh by the Aznavour Foundation, Electriciens sans frontiers charity, the United Nations Children's Fund and the Red Cross. During his visit, Lemoyne held meetings with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian.

"French President Emmanuel Macron has held numerous conversations with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and the representatives of co-chair countries of the OSCE [Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe] Minsk Group reaffirming his commitments. These commitments relate to various aspects, including the protection of the monuments of cultural and religious significance, a part of which, as we know, is located on the territory of Azerbaijan," Lemoyne said.

According to the secretary, France has started to cooperate with the respective organizations on the issue.



Lemoyne said that "France has examined the November 9 agreement and, of course, stated that it lacked some terms," adding that this political issue should be discussed within the OSCE Minsk Group format.

On November 9, the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan adopted a joint statement on the cessation of hostilities in unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh. The agreement on Nagorno-Karabakh resulted in the loss of some territories controlled by the Armenian-majority self-proclaimed Republic of Artsakh and the deployment of 1,960 Russian peacekeepers to the region.

After the hostilities had ceased, Armenian refugees started to return to Nagorno-Karabakh, with Russian peacekeepers ensuring their safety. Russian engineer units have started to clear roads, reconstruct electricity, water and heating communications of social facilities and households in the region.

On November 21, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Russia expected UNESCO to take more efforts to protect the heritage sites in the region of Nagorno-Karabakh to promote peace in the region.

The Minsk Group was established in 1992 by Russia, France and the United States to promote a peaceful resolution to the deep-rooted Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. (ANI/Sputnik)

