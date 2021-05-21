France to revitalize NATO, needs clarification of alliance's priorities says Macron

Paris [France], May 21 (ANI/Sputnik): France wants to revitalise NATO and believes that the upcoming summit should deliver a political clarification of the alliance's priorities, President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday.

"We want to revitalize the alliance [NATO] and for that, we need clarification, cohesion, and responsibility. Firstly, the [upcoming NATO] summit must deliver a political clarification on the role and strategic priorities of the alliance," Macron said at a press statement in Paris alongside NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

"The summit must lead to enhanced cohesion within the alliance. We have to clear amongst ourselves on the values, principles, rules that underpin our alliance," Macron added. (ANI/Sputnik)