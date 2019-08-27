France urges US to revoke suspension on Iran oil sale to India

Paris [France], Aug 27 (ANI): French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday urged his US counterpart Donald Trump to revoke the suspension imposed by his administration on the sale of Iranian crude oil to India, Sputnik reported.

The statement has come as part of France's effort to defuse tensions between Tehran and Washington, which began following the latter's exit from the landmark Iranian Nuclear Deal last year.

India stopped importing Iranian crude oil after the reimposition of American economic sanctions came into effect in May and has since then moved to other supply sources such as Saudi Arabia to make up for the lost volumes.

Meanwhile, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has stepped back on possible talks with Trump, saying that any positive development on the situation will be witnessed only after the US removes all sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

"Without the removal of sanctions and abandoning the erroneous path that the US has chosen, we will not see any positive changes. Washington has the key to positive changes", Rouhani said during a speech broadcast by Iranian television. (ANI)

