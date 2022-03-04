France's Macron launches re-election bid

Paris [France], March 4 (ANI): French President Emmanuel Macron has announced that he would run for a second term in office in the forthcoming presidential elections next month.

Macron described the different reforms of the government and the challenges faced by the country, Xinhua news agency reported. "All of this has allowed us to be credible and to convince our main neighbours to start building a powerful Europe," Macron said in a letter addressed to the French people.

"This is why I request your trust for a new term as President of the Republic. I am a candidate to invent with you, in the face of the challenges of the century, a singular French and European response," he wrote.



Macron said that he would try to make France "become a great ecological nation that will be the first to exit its dependence on gas, petroleum and coal."

The French President also promised to continue to lower taxes, according to Xinhua

Macron won France's presidential election runoff in 2017, defeating his far-right rival Marine Le Pen. (ANI)

