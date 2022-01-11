France's new COVID-19 cases to top 350,000 first time ever on Tuesday

Paris [France], January 11 (ANI/Sputnik): France will see a new anti-record on Tuesday with more than 350,000 cases of coronavirus expected to be registered by the end of day, Health Minister Olivier Veran said.



"Today, more than 350,000 new cases of infection will be recorded," Veran said, speaking in the French Senate. The minister noted that these figures are a record since the beginning of the epidemic.

In recent weeks, the number of cases in France has risen sharply. Last Wednesday, January 5, more than 332,000 new cases of COVID-19 were detected within 24 hours. (ANI/Sputnik)

