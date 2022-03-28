Free Balochistan Movement holds protests in UK, Germany

London [UK]/Cologne [Germany], March 28 (ANI): The Free Balochistan Movement held two simultaneous protests in the United Kingdom and Germany to mark 'Balochistan Occupation Day' on March 27, 1948.

A number of members of FBM and other Baloch and non-Baloch activists participated in the protests to stand with the Baloch freedom struggle and expressed their dislike for the forcible and illegal occupation of Balochistan.

The protesters held banners, placards inscribed with various slogans and demands. They raised the flag of Balochistan and gave out hundreds of leaflets to bypassers, many of whom stopped to enquire about the protest. They also expressed their support and solidarity with the Baloch people.



In Germany, The Free Balochistan Movement held a protest rally in Cologne of which the rally commenced from the Koln Messe Deutz and marched through various streets before arriving at the main train station of Cologne.

Several speakers addressed the demonstration in various languages. The speakers included Mr Muhammad Bakhsh also known as Raaji Baluch, Mumtaz Baloch, Muhammad Faris Baloch, Abdul Wahid Baloch, Khudadad Baloch, Najeeb Baloch and Abdul Jaleel.

The speakers said, "27 March reminds us of losing our freedom and makes us realise about our national obligations which we need to fulfil to regain our freedom"

The speakers also explained that on 27 March 1948, the Pakistani army attacked the independent Balochistan and occupied and annexed it. The illegal occupation of Balochistan was followed by the mass extraction and looting of Balochistan Gas, Gold, Coppers, Coal and numerous other natural resources.





"The Baloch national struggle for freedom is not only an inspiration for other nations in the region but it has also gained recognition on an international level due to the sacrifices of the Baloch nation and consistent resistance to foreign invasion," the speakers added.

The FBM activists expressed disappointment over the silence of Human Rights groups, the European Union, the United Nations, and Democratic and civilized nations on the gross human rights abuses in the occupied Balochistan at the hands of invading Iranian and Pakistan armies.

The Baloch protesters have urged the civilised world to show similar solidarity with Balochistan as they are showing with Ukraine and against the Russian invasion. "Pakistan and Iran have been involved in crimes that amount to ethnic cleansing and war crimes. Yet we see no international support, solidarity and outcry in support of the Baloch nation."

In London, a protest was Saturday 26th March before the UK PM House against the forcible occupation of Balochistan by Pakistan.



In printed leaflets outlining the reason for the protest, FBM explained that Britain had recognised the independence of Balochistan in a tripartite agreement in 1947. Hence, Britain was obliged under a defence treaty signed between Balochistan and the British in 1876 binding the British to protect Balochistan in case of any foreign aggression.

Dr Shahzavar Baloch, Vice president of the Free Balochistan Movement and Muhammad Asif Baloch - a member of FBM - addressing the protest said that 27 March was a day never to be forgotten as it keeps us reminding the Balochs of their lost independence.

They said that in occupied Baloch, the foreign forces are committing atrocities and crimes against humanity. The Pakistani forces are bombing Baloch villages and cities, abducting Baloch men, women and children and plundering Balochistan's natural resources.

"The crimes and atrocities of occupying forces will only end when the Baloch nation regains their independence and Baloch become a sovereign nation once again," Dr Shahzavar added. (ANI)

