File pic of Baloch protest in London
File pic of Baloch protest in London

Free Balochistan Movement to organise programs in Austria, Germany and Canada on Nov 13

ANI | Updated: Nov 07, 2019 19:59 IST

London [UK], Nov 7 (ANI): The Balochistan Movement">Free Balochistan Movement (FBM) has announced to organise programs in Austria, Germany, and Canada on November 13 to pay tributes to Baloch activists who lost their lives during the freedom struggle.
The FBM statement to media further read that, like other nations of the world, the Baloch people have chosen a National Remembrance Day to pay tributes to their fallen heroes of the national liberation struggle. The Baloch nation celebrates November 13 as the 'Baloch Martyrs Day (National Remembrance Day) every year.
The Baloch nation is well aware of its historical significance on November 13, on this day, in 1839; when the occupation and expansionist army of British imperialism besieged the Kalat state with the intention to occupy Balochistan. The Baloch ruler at the time along with his companions revolted against the British army in defence of their motherland.
The ruler of Balochistan at the time, Mir Khan Mehrab Khan, along with his comrades, fought until the last breath to defend the Baloch national dignity and the Baloch land, knowing the fact the British invading army was superior to his men in numbers but their resolve and determination was greater than that of their enemy.
The Baloch fighters recorded history by not surrendering before the enemy and embraced martyrdom on November 13, 1839, to prove that they love for Balochistan's freedom and sovereignty is greater than the love of their lives.
The Balochistan Movement">Free Balochistan Movement in its statement said that Baloch martyrs have nourished the Baloch freedom struggle with their precious lives against occupiers and strengthen the ongoing Baloch struggle for freedom.
On the same day, different programs will be organised from Party's platform in the Austrian cities of Salzburg, Canada's Vancouver city and in different cities of Germany to inform the world about Baloch resistance and liberation struggle against the occupation of Balochistan. The message of Baloch freedom struggle for a prosperous, peaceful and independent Baloch country will be spread around the world.
In its statement, the FBM also said that there will be an online campaign on social media using hashtag '#13NovBalochMartyrsDay' to highlight the importance of November 13 and sacrifices of Baloch martyrs of freedom struggle.
FBM has requested all pro-freedom Baloch activists, national and international supporters of Baloch freedom struggle, social media activists, human rights activists and all freeborn peoples around the world to join the online campaign to express their support for Baloch freedom movement. The online campaign will continue from the morning of November 13 till the end of the day.
Emphasising on the importance of, November 13, 1839, the Balochistan Movement">Free Balochistan Movement said that when the British army invaded Balochistan, the ruler of the Baloch state Mir Mehrab Khan, instead of surrendering before the enemy, chose the path of resistance and embraced martyrdom while defending motherland.
Hence, all Baloch should unite and jointly pay tributes for the martyrs of liberation struggle on this day and pledge that we (Baloch nation) will continue for the struggle for an independent Balochistan where all citizen will be treated equally, laws of the land will be prioritised. And we pledge that our struggle for national freedom will continue until we free ourselves from the yoke of Pakistani and Iranian occupation forces and regain our independence and sovereignty. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 20:37 IST

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visits Piskarevsky Memorial in...

St. Petersburg [Russia], Nov 7 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday visited Piskarevsky Memorial in St. Petersburg upon his arrival in Russia on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 20:30 IST

PM Modi to pay 2-day visit to Brazil from Nov 13 to attend BRICS summit

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a two-day visit to Brazil from November 13 to attend the 11th BRICS summit, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 20:03 IST

Four judges killed in Afghanistan's Logar province

Kabul [Afghanistan], Nov 7 (ANI): At least four judges were killed on Thursday in an ambush in Afghanistan's Logar province.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 19:54 IST

Widespread protests in PoK ring alarm bells for Islamabad

Muzaffarabad [PoK], Nov 7 (ANI): Thousands of demonstrators have taken to the streets of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) as part of the ongoing protests against the police crackdown on peaceful demonstrations last month that claimed the lives of one person and injured several others in the region.<

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 17:43 IST

New map accurate, no change in boundary with Nepal: MEA

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): The new political map released by India after bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir accurately depicts its sovereign territory and did not revise its boundary with Nepal in any manner, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) asserted on Thursday, a day after the Nepal gove

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 17:16 IST

India yet to hear from Pak on its request for adequate security...

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): India is yet to hear from Pakistan on its request for adequate security and medical arrangements for the inaugural jatha visiting Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib on November 9, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 17:07 IST

South Korea deports two North Koreans for killing 16 crew members

Seoul [South Korea], Nov 7 (ANI): South Korea on Thursday deported two North Korean nationals back to their home country after finding out that they killed 16 crew members on a fishing boat, informed the Unification Ministry of South Korea.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 16:19 IST

Pak yet to confirm list of inaugural jatha to Kartarpur

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): India presume that the list of the inaugural jatha visiting Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib on November 9 stands confirmed by Pakistan, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Monday, adding that it has accordingly advised the pilgrims to prepare for the journey. Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 15:54 IST

Iran resumes uranium enrichment at Fordow nuclear facility

Tehran [Iran], Nov 7 (ANI): Iran resumed uranium enrichment at its Fordow nuclear facility in Qom province a day after President Hassan Rouhani announced more steps to roll back the country's nuclear commitment.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 15:19 IST

President Ghani finalizes participant list for intra-Afghan...

Kabul [Afghanistan], Nov 7 (ANI): The Afghan government on Thursday has finalized the list of participants attending the meeting on the Afghan peace process in China.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 15:09 IST

Trump pushes Seoul to pay $4.7 bn for US forces stationed in South Korea

Seoul [South Korea], Nov 7 (ANI): The Trump administration has demanded Seoul to pay USD 4.7 billion to cover the cost of US servicemen stationed in South Korea and maintain armaments in the region, the state media reported on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 15:08 IST

Melbourne: India calls for united global effort to fight terrorism

Melbourne [Australia], Nov 7 (ANI): Branding terrorism as the biggest threat to peace, security and development in the region, Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Thursday called for a global concerted effort to fight against the global menace.

Read More
iocl