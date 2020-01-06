Metz [France], Jan 06 (ANI): A man armed with a knife rushed at police officers yelling Allahu Akbar in Metz of France.
The suspect was shot in the thigh multiple times, reported Russia Today.
The motivation behind the attack is still unknown.
Metz public prosecutor Christian Mercuri added that the suspect is known to have a "personality disorder." (ANI)
French police shoot man wielding knife, yelling Allahu Akbar
ANI | Updated: Jan 06, 2020 05:40 IST
