French President extends greetings to India, PM Modi on Republic Day

Paris [France], January 27 (ANI): French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday extended greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 72nd Republic Day of India.

"On a special occasion, I wish all the best to my friend Prime Minister Narendra Modi and all Indians. In the context of the pandemic, France and India share more than ever -- the same challenges, the same fights and the same willingness to face the challenge of the pandemic. We will fight together and we will win together," Macron said in a message posted on his Facebook account.

Recalling his India visit in 2018, the French President said, "I have a lot of memory of a trip to your country in spring 2018. I do remember all our projects together. Our Indo-Pacific ambition, our common projects in a lot of sectors and I do remember the warm welcome of all your fellow citizens."

Apart from Macron, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina wished India on the Republic Day.



India is celebrating its 72nd Republic Day today. On this day, the country adopted the Constitution of India in 1950.

In India's capital city New Delhi, the national flag was unfurled at Rajpath in the presence of President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and other dignitaries including Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The Republic Day parade was commanded by Parade Commander, Lieutenant General Vijay Kumar Mishra, Ati Vishisth Seva medal, General Officer Commanding Delhi Area.

Major General Alok Kacker, Chief of Staff, Delhi Area was the Parade, Second-in-Command.

Apart from tableaux of Armed Forces, 17 tableaux from different states and nine tableaux from different ministries and departments of the Central government and Paramilitary Forces, and six from the Defence Ministry were displayed during the annual parade. (ANI)

