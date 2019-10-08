French President Macron vows 'unrelenting fight' against Islamist terror

Paris [France], Oct 8 (ANI): French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday vowed "unrelenting fight" against Islamist terror, days after a deadly knife attack claimed the lives of four people in central Paris, Sputnik reported.

Macron's statement has come a day after French investigators reportedly found a flash drive carrying materials with Islamic state terror group propaganda while searching the house of the man who stabbed four colleagues at the Paris police department.

According to media reports, the perpetrator of the attack, identified as 45-year old Michael Harpon, converted to Islam some time ago and showed signs of radicalisation, including an endorsement of a 2015 terrorist attack on Charlie Hebdo journalists, but was never formally reported.

The flash drive contained numerous video clips with IS propaganda along with addresses and personal data of Harpon's colleagues, Le Parisien newspaper reported.

(ANI)

