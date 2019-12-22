French President says 33 terrorists killed in Mali operation

Paris [France], Dec 22 (ANI): As many as 33 terrorists were 'neutralised' in an operation by French forces in the West African nation of Mali, French President Emmanuel Macron has announced.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Macron said that French soldiers also released two Malian gendarmes who were held hostage by the fighters in the country.

"This morning, thanks to the commitment of our troops from the Barkhane force, we were able to neutralize thirty-three terrorists in the Sahel, take a prisoner and release two Malian gendarmes held hostage. Proud of our soldiers who protect us," Macron tweeted. (ANI)

