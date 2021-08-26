French President says situation in Afghanistan extremely dangerous, coordinating with US for evacuations

Paris [France], August 26 (ANI): French President Emmanuel Macron has said that the situation in Kabul has seriously deteriorated and his country is coordinating with US allies to evacuate a maximum number of people.

"We are confronted with a very tense situation and we are coordinating with our American allies," Macron said while addressing a joint news conference with the Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin, CNN reported.

Macron's remarks came in the wake of Thursday's twin explosions in the Afghan capital in which at least 13 people were killed and over 50 injured.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg has condemned the Kabul attack and vowed to continue evacuations from Afghanistan.



Stoltenberg said on Twitter, "I strongly condemn the horrific terrorist attack outside #Kabul airport. My thoughts are with all those affected and their loved ones. Our priority remains to evacuate as many people to safety as quickly as possible."

Earlier today, there was one explosion outside the Kabul airport and another near a hotel in the Afghanistan capital.

An ISIS suicide bomber was responsible for the explosion outside the Kabul airport, Politico reported citing sources.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to hold emergency talks over the Kabul explosion.

Johnson will chair an emergency Cabinet Office Briefing Rooms (COBR) meeting, following an explosion at Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport, CNN reported quoting a Downing Street spokesperson as saying. (ANI)

