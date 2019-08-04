Frenchman successfully flies across English Channel on hoverboard

Kent [UK], Aug 4 (ANI): Following last month's failed attempt, French inventor Franky Zapata successfully crossed the English Channel on a hoverboard for the first time on Sunday.

Taking off from France's Sangatte, he landed near Dover here, achieving the feat.

"#yeswedid the second attempt was the right one. Crossing the race successfully #jobdone. Thank you all," he tweeted in French upon completing his journey.

Zapata had earlier grabbed international headlines after he flew on his hoverboard at the Bastille Day parade in Paris recently.

The inventor had earlier crashed into the Channel when he had attempted to do the same stunt on his hoverboard last month. (ANI)

