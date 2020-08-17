Fresh round of UK-EU negotiations on future relations to start today

Brussels [Belgium], Aug 17 (ANI/Sputnik): The seventh round of the negotiations between the European Union and the United Kingdom on their future relationship will begin in Brussels on Monday.

The round will last until August 21 and is set to resolve the remaining outstanding issues that prevent the sides from reaching a final agreement.

The UK pulled out of the bloc on January 31, completing a process triggered by the Brexit referendum in June 2016.

Until December 31, the country is set to renegotiate a range of agreements -- both with the EU and other partners -- to ensure beneficial trade and cooperation after the transition period ends. (ANI/Sputnik)

