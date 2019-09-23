A woman attends the funeral for Pizol glacier in Switzerland on September 22 (Photo/Reuters)
A woman attends the funeral for Pizol glacier in Switzerland on September 22 (Photo/Reuters)

Funeral held for 'dead' glacier in Switzerland

ANI | Updated: Sep 23, 2019 19:33 IST

Bern [Switzerland], Sept 23 (ANI): At least 250 people hiked up to the Pizol Glacier in the Glarus Alps to hold a funeral for the ice sheet which is disappearing due to global warming">global warming.
"Pizol glacier has disappeared. There will be some snow left, but the glacier is no more," CNN quoted Matthias Huss, a glacier specialist at ETH Zurich university as saying.
Since 2006, the Swiss glacier has lost 80 to 90 per cent of its volume. It spans about 26,000 square meters now, which is less than four football fields.
"There are several small pieces of ice lying around, but these pieces are increasingly being covered by rock debris from the mountain. But given what is left of it, we will no longer term it a glacier in scientific terms," Huss also said.
Pizol is at an altitude of about 2,700 metres in the Alps and will be the first to be struck off the Swiss glacier surveillance network, the specialist added.
The funeral march was organised by the Swiss Association for Climate Protection on Sunday and also saw a local priest give a speech in memory of the melting mass of ice.
"80 per cent of the glaciers in Switzerland are more or less the same size as Pizol," Alessandra Degiacomi, the coordinator of the organisation said.
"If Pizol goes, this is a warning sign. This is what is going to happen if we don't change something about our behaviour," Degiacomi also added.
The organisation has been able to obtain 12,000 signatures to launch an initiative which would demand the Swiss government to bring its greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2050.
"We want to have a CO2 neutral Switzerland from 2050...We want to decarbonise the country," Degiacomi further told CNN. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 19:34 IST

Taliban delegation meets China's special envoy for Afghanistan

Beijing [China], Sept 23 (ANI): A Taliban delegation met China's special representative for Afghanistan Deng Xijun in Beijing to discuss peace efforts in the war-torn country, the insurgent group said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 18:38 IST

Modi, Trump joint address is testimony that Kashmir will...

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi's joint address with US President Donald Trump at 'Howdy, Modi!' event is a testimony that Kashmir will flourish in the coming days, BJP spokesperson Khalid Jehangir said here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 18:18 IST

17 UAE companies confirm investment in India's infrastructure in...

Dubai [UAE], Sept 23 (WAM/ANI): Seventeen UAE companies have confirmed their investment in India's infrastructure sector in the last 12 months, an Indian minister has said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 18:16 IST

40 people killed in Afgan special forces attack in Helmand

Helmand [Afghanistan], Sept 23 (ANI): At least 40 people were killed on Monday in an airstrike and ground assault by Afghan special forces in Afghanistan's Helmand province.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 17:55 IST

UK-flagged oil tanker Steno Impero is free to leave: Iran

Tehran [Iran], Sept 23 (ANI): Two months after UK-flagged tanker was seized, Iran on Monday said the Steno Impero is free to leave as all necessary legal procedures have been completed.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 17:23 IST

UK: 'Controlled explosion' on suspicious package carried out at...

London [UK], Sept 23 (ANI): A team of bomb disposal officers carried out a controlled explosion on a suspicious package at Manchester Airport on Monday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 17:14 IST

Pakistan PM briefs US lawmakers over Kashmir issue

New York [US], Sept 23 (ANI): Stepping up tirade against India, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan spent the second day of his visit to the United States briefing American lawmakers over Kashmir issue.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 16:30 IST

5 civilians killed in airstrikes by Saudi-led coalition in Yemen

Omran [Yemen], Sept 23 (ANI): At least five members of a family were killed in airstrikes by the Saudi-led coalition in Omran province in Yemen.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 16:01 IST

Donald Trump to make a case against Iran at UN

Washington D.C. [United States], Sept 23 (ANI): US President Donald Trump is expected to make a case against Iran at the United Nations this week even as US government insists that it wants to give diplomacy "every opportunity to succeed".

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 15:52 IST

'Great' US-India partnership strengthened with Modi-Trump...

Washington [US], Sept 23 (ANI): Hailing US and India's "great partnership", Nikki Haley, former Indian-American US ambassador to the UN, said that the friendship between President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has further strengthened the relationship of New Delhi and Washington. Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 15:42 IST

Attempt to erase its own citizens: Pompeo slams China for...

New York [USA], Sept 23 (ANI): Lashing out at China for its "repressive campaign" in Xinjiang region, US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo has termed it an attempt on China's part to erase its own citizens.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 15:22 IST

Work on sixth-generation fighter jets underway in Russia, says...

Moscow [Russia], Sept 23 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia is working on a sixth-generation fighter jet, State Research Institute of Aviation Systems (GosNIIAS) Director-General Sergey Khokhlov has said.

Read More
iocl