G7 leaders fail to reach consensus on Russia's reinstatement into format

Biarritz [France], Aug 27 (ANI): Leaders of the G7 member states have failed to reach a consensus on Russia's reinstatement into the format, Frech President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday.

"Regarding Russia and the situation in Ukraine, we had a long discussion [...] It prevented a consensus on inviting Russia to our table", Sputnik quoted Macron as saying.

Russia was removed from the format, then known as G8, following its annexation of Crimea in the spring of 2014. US President Donald Trump supports Russia's readmission into the group, and put forth a proposal for the same during this year's G7 summit held in the French city of Biarritz.

His position on the issue was reportedly supported by former Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte. At the same time, all other leaders (with the exception of the Japanese Prime Minister who took a neutral stance) disagreed with Trump, insisting that Russia should not be a part of the format.

In addition, Macron put forth the proposal to invite the country to the 2020 G7 summit in the US. He pointed out that while the US has the right as the host nation to take the decision on whether Russia should be invited, the decision on the reinstatement must be supported unanimously.

"The invitation to the negotiating table is a decision of the inviting country. But the transition from the G7 format to the G8 format must be supported unanimously", said Macron. (ANI)

