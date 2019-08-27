World leaders attend a Working Session at the G7 summit.
World leaders attend a Working Session at the G7 summit.

G7 leaders fail to reach consensus on Russia's reinstatement into format

ANI | Updated: Aug 27, 2019 12:28 IST

Biarritz [France], Aug 27 (ANI): Leaders of the G7 member states have failed to reach a consensus on Russia's reinstatement into the format, Frech President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday.
"Regarding Russia and the situation in Ukraine, we had a long discussion [...] It prevented a consensus on inviting Russia to our table", Sputnik quoted Macron as saying.
Russia was removed from the format, then known as G8, following its annexation of Crimea in the spring of 2014. US President Donald Trump supports Russia's readmission into the group, and put forth a proposal for the same during this year's G7 summit held in the French city of Biarritz.
His position on the issue was reportedly supported by former Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte. At the same time, all other leaders (with the exception of the Japanese Prime Minister who took a neutral stance) disagreed with Trump, insisting that Russia should not be a part of the format.
In addition, Macron put forth the proposal to invite the country to the 2020 G7 summit in the US. He pointed out that while the US has the right as the host nation to take the decision on whether Russia should be invited, the decision on the reinstatement must be supported unanimously.
"The invitation to the negotiating table is a decision of the inviting country. But the transition from the G7 format to the G8 format must be supported unanimously", said Macron. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 12:02 IST

Indian Ambassador to Madagascar unveils commemorative plaque of...

Antananarivo [Madagascar], Aug 27 (ANI): A restored commemorative plaque of the Mahatma Gandhi road in Antananarivo was jointly unveiled on Monday by the Indian High Commissioner to Madagascar Abhay Kumar and city's Mayor Lalao Ravalomanana to mark the 150th birth anniversary of the Mahatma.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 11:59 IST

Pak UN envoy meets UNGA President, discusses Kashmir issue

New York [US], Aug 27 (ANI): Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Maleeha Lodhi, on Monday met President of United National General Assembly Maria Fernanda Espinosa and discussed the Kashmir issue, reported Express Tribune.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 11:01 IST

Brazil rejects G7 aid to tackle Amazon wildfires

Brasilia [Brazil], Aug 27 (ANI): Brazil government on Monday rejected the aid by G7 members to fight wildfires in the Amazon and asked French President Emmanuel Macron to focus on "France and its colonies".

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 10:41 IST

Jaishankar to meet Lavrov in Russia today

Moscow [Russia], Aug 27 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will meet his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday here to further advance bilateral cooperation and prepare grounds for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Vladivostok for the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF). Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 10:40 IST

Imran Khan, Saudi Crown Prince discuss Kashmir issue third time

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 27 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday night briefed Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman about Kashmir issue over a phone call, reported ARY News.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 10:13 IST

Spacecraft carrying Russian humanoid robot docks at ISS: NASA

Washington [Russia], Aug 27 (ANI): Russia's spacecraft carrying humanoid robot successfully docked at International Space station (ISS) on Monday (local time), confirmed National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 09:35 IST

G7 leaders back Hong Kong's autonomy

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Leaders of the G7 member countries have backed Honk Kong's autonomy as laid out in the Sino-British Joint Declaration of 1984, and called for calm in the city engulfed in anti-government protests.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 09:07 IST

Saudi-led Arab coalition intercepts Houthi drone: State media

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], Aug 27 (ANI): The Saudi-led Arab coalition on Tuesday intercepted a drone allegedly launched by Houthi rebels from Yemeni capital Sanaa towards Saudi Arabia, the kingdom's official news agency reported.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 08:38 IST

Senegal may place 'substantial order' for e-rickshaws, says...

Biarritz [France], Aug 27 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale on Monday said that Senegal may soon place a "substantial order" for e-rickshaws. India had previously given 250 of the solar-powered vehicles to the West African nation.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 07:39 IST

Pak's isolation on Kashmir a huge setback to its foreign policy,...

Washington DC, [USA] Aug 27 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has admitted to the failure of his country's stance on Kashmir and its diplomacy, stated Voice of Karachi (VoK) Chairman Nadeem Nusrat on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 06:37 IST

Australia concerned, disappointed after citizen arrested in...

Canberra [Australia], Aug 27 (ANI): Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne condemned the formal arrest of Australian writer Yang Hengjun by China on espionage charges. The Australian citizen was first detained in January this year.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 06:11 IST

3,500 donated kidneys discarded every year in USA

Washington [USA], Aug 27 (ANI): Even as the USA has 93,000 people on a waiting list for a donated kidney, at least 3,500 donated kidneys are discarded in the country yearly as per a study published in the JAMA Internal Medicine on Monday.

Read More
iocl