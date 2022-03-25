G7 leaders say will spare no efforts to hold President Putin accountable for war

Brussels [Belgium], March 25 (ANI): Leaders of the G7 countries on Friday said that they will spare no efforts to hold Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Lukashenko regime in Belarus, accountable for their aggression in Ukraine.

"We will spare no efforts to hold President Putin and the architects and supporters of this aggression, including the Lukashenko regime in Belarus, accountable for their actions. To this end, we will continue to work together, along with our allies and partners around the world," the joint statement by the G7 leaders said.

The joint statement came following a meeting of the G7 leaders in Brussels which comes at a time when civilian casualties in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine are rapidly rising.

The G7 or the Group of Seven is an inter-governmental political forum consisting of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Calling the Russian invasion unjustifiable, unprovoked and illegal, the leaders said that the Russian leadership is obligated to immediately comply with the order of the International Court of Justice to suspend the military operations that it commenced on 24 February 2022 in the territory of Ukraine, without any further delay.

The joint statement also resolved to impose severe consequences on Russia including by fully implementing the economic and financial measures that have already been imposed, while also addressing the Russian people saying, "the people of Russia must know that we hold no grievances against them. It is President Putin, his government and supporters, including the Lukashenko regime in Belarus, who are imposing this war and its consequences on Russians and it is their decision that besmirches the history of the Russian people."



The statement further said that the Russian attacks near the nuclear sites have put the Ukrainian populations under "extreme risk" with the potential for "catastrophic results".

"We warn against any threat of the use of chemical, biological and nuclear weapons or related materials. We recall Russia's obligations under the international treaties to which it is a signatory, and which protect us all. In this regard, we categorically denounce Russia's malicious and completely unfounded disinformation campaign against Ukraine, a state in full compliance with international non-proliferation agreements," the statement said.

The statement also extended thanks to all those who are providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine, asking others to join as well, while it commended the neighbouring countries of Ukraine "for their solidarity and humanity in welcoming Ukrainian refugees and third-country nationals from Ukraine."

The humanitarian crisis in Ukraine continues to deteriorate even as the conflict that began on February 24 with the Russian announcement of "special military operations" has entered its second month.

The ongoing conflict has resulted in about 10 million people getting displaced within the country or ending up as refugees abroad till now according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

More than 3.5 million refugees have fled to the neighbouring western countries, including Poland, Romania, Moldova and Hungary, with European Union President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday announcing an economic package of EUR 3.4 billion to support EU countries hosting those fleeing the war.

As of March 23, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded a total of 2,685 civilian casualties in the war-torn country, among them 1035 killed and 1,650 injured. (ANI)

