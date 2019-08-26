G7 summit: 19 people detained for protests near Biarritz

Biarritz [France], Aug 26 (ANI): The authorities detained at least 19 people in connection with protests here near the host city of the G7 summit, as per local media reports.

Out of the 19, 17 had been detained on Sunday for carrying weapons and being violent towards law enforcement officers, according to Sputnik.

A protest also took place against French President Emmanuel Macron in Bayonne. The demonstrators held portraits of the President stolen from city halls of various cities.

The G7 summit this year is being hosted at the French seaside town of Biarritz. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one of the participating world leaders. (ANI)

