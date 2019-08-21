G7 Summit in Biarritz to cost France around 36.4 million euros

Paris [France], Aug 21 (Sputnik/ANI): The organisation of the G7 summit in the French resort city of Biarritz will cost taxpayers 36.4 million euros (USD 40.3 million), a spokeswoman for the French government said on Wednesday.

"The French Parliament has voted to allocate 36.4 million euros for the organisation of the G7 summit. This sum is far smaller than the costs of the previous summits in Canada and Italy," government spokesperson Sibeth Ndiaye said at a press conference.

The huge costs have been avoided due to the decision to use the existing infrastructure instead of building new facilities.

The G7 summit is slated to be held from August 24 to 26. Leaders of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States, as well as EU officials, are expected to attend the two-day meeting.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the outreach session of the G7 summit. (Sputnik/ANI

