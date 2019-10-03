'Gandhi March for Non-Violence' organised in The Hague on Bapu's 150th birth anniversary

The Hague [Netherlands], Oct 3 (ANI): Indian Embassy in the Netherlands on Wednesday organised a 'Gandhi March for Non-Violence' in The Hague to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of the Mahatma.

The march, which was carried out from Gandhi statue at Hobbemaplein to the iconic Peace Palace, witnessed the participation of around 300 school children and 150 adults.

"International Day of Non-Violence observed with Gandhi March through the city of The Hague to highlight the message of non-violence, with the participation of around 300 school children & 150 adults from Gandhi statue at Hobbemaplein to the iconic Peace Palace #GandhiAt150 #Bapuat150," Indian Embassy in The Hague tweeted.



Later in the day, a plaque carrying the message of Mahatma Gandhi was unveiled by Indian Ambassador to the Netherlands Venu Rajamony at the Peace Palace.

"Gandhi March for Non-Violence was followed by planting of a tree in the Peace Palace. A plaque with a message of Mahatma Gandhi placed by the tree was unveiled by Ambassador @venurajamony & General Director of Carnegie Foundation @erikdebaedts #GandhiAt150 #Bapuat150," the embassy tweeted. (ANI)