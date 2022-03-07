Geneva: Exhibition in front of UN highlights genocide of Baloch in Pakistan

Geneva [Switzerland], March 7 (ANI): The Baloch Voice Association in coordination with Voice for Baloch Missing Persons and Baloch Peoples Congress started a three-day Banner and Poster Exhibition at Broken Chair in front of the United Nations office in Geneva.



The exhibition is being held during the 49th UN Human Rights Council Session.

The aim of the exhibition is to present to the world, particularly UN member states and UN bodies, how Pakistan is systematically disappearing the people in Balochistan.

"The Pakistani forces are systematically disappearing the Baloch people from their houses, from towns, streets, villages, from schools, colleges, workplaces. This has become an everyday practice", said Munir Mengal, President of Baloch Voice Association.



He added, "Pakistani agencies keep them incommunicado for months and for years. From time to time, the Pakistani forces throw the tortured mutilated dead bodies of the persons in street, on roadsides, and even in deserts. This practice is being done with impunity."

Munir said that the Pakistani judiciary is irrelevant in regards to the issue of the enforced disappearance of Baloch people. Mostly the police do not register FIR in cases, and even if they do, the judiciary does not take up cases, he said.

At this exhibition, the organisers presented data on missing people, age and gender bifurcation on charts to show the world the trend of enforced disappearances in Balochistan. Many media organizations have reported Balochistan as "land of disappearances".

"That is the worst kind of colonization the people in Balochistan are facing," said Munir.

The exhibition will conclude on March 9 when the organisers will submit a declaration to the UN Human Rights Council president, UN Secretary-General and UN treaty bodies. (ANI)

