Posters outside the UN office in Geneva (Photo/ANI)
Geneva: Posters highlighting human rights violations in Balochistan, KP appear outside UN

ANI | Updated: Sep 09, 2019 17:36 IST

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 9 (ANI): Posters and banners highlighting human rights violations in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have appeared in front of the United Nations office here during the 42nd session of the UN Human Rights Council.
The Baloch Human Rights Council, which has been highlighting the issue of extra-judicial killings, torture and abductions of political activists in Pakistan's Balochistan province, has also launched the '#PakistanStopGenocide' campaign to seek international attention on the issue.
A massive tent has also been set up at Broken Chair outside the UN here where a special documentary on Baloch genocide will be screened. Several meetings will also be held in the tent in which human rights activists, Members of European Parliament and other NGOs will participate.
The 42nd session of the UN Human Rights Council started on Monday. (ANI)

Deeply concerned over lockdown in Kashmir: UN rights chief Bachelet

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 9 (ANI): United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Monday said that she was "deeply concerned" over the "impact of recent actions" by the Indian government on the "human rights of Kashmiris" including the detention of political leaders and activi

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 17:06 IST

China, Pak agree to firmly push forward construction of CPEC

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 9 (ANI): China and Pakistan have agreed to firmly push forward the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and complete the ongoing projects under it in a time-bound manner.

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 17:02 IST

India, Pak to make statements on J-K at UNHRC session tomorrow

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 9 (ANI): India and Pakistan are slated to make statements on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir during the ongoing 42nd UN Human Rights Session on September 10.

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 16:44 IST

Indian delegation in Geneva to counter Pak's claims of human...

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 9 (ANI): A high-level Indian delegation is in Geneva to hold meetings with groups and representatives of various countries to counter Pakistan's allegations of human rights violations in Kashmir.

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 16:01 IST

Fresh clashes erupt in PoK against Pak Army atrocities

Tatta Pani [PoK], Sep 9 (ANI): Large scale protests broke out in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on Monday over atrocities by Pakistani Army and human rights violations.

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 15:07 IST

China, Pak discuss Kashmir issue, Beijing opposes any unilateral...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sep 9 (ANI): China on Monday opposed 'any unilateral actions that complicate the situation' in Jammu and Kashmir as it maintained that the issue should be "peacefully resolved based on the UN Charter, relevant UN Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements."

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 13:51 IST

British Airways cancels all flights for next 48 hrs as pilots...

London [UK], Sep 9 (ANI): British Airways on Monday said it was forced to cancel all flights operations for today and tomorrow (Tuesday) after it's pilot union went on strike over a heated pay dispute with the airline.

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 13:49 IST

President Kovind arrives in Iceland for state visit

Reykjavik [Iceland], Sep 9 (ANI): Starting off the first leg of his three-nation visit, President Ram Nath Kovind arrived in Reykjavik on Monday to enhance India's political and economic ties with the European nation.

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 10:51 IST

Pak FM leaves for Geneva to discuss Kashmir issue at UNHRC session

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sep 9 (ANI): Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday morning embarked on a three-day visit to Geneva where he will raise the Kashmir issue at the 42nd session of United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) beginning today.

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 10:30 IST

UAE court dismisses cheque bounce case against BDJS chief...

Ajman (UAE)/New Delhi [India], Sep 9 (ANI): A local court in Ajman on Monday quashed the criminal proceedings against Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) chief Thushar Vellappally citing lack of evidence in connection with the cheque bounce case against him.

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 09:47 IST

Singapore has become a fulcrum for India's economic policies,...

Singapore, Sept 9 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said that Singapore has become a fulcrum for India's economic and commercial policies.

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 08:44 IST

S. Korea to hold concert along Demilitarised Zone to celebrate...

Seoul [South Korea], Sep 9 (ANI): A concert will be held along the heavily fortified Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) in South Korea on Monday in commemoration of the first anniversary of the Joint Pyongyang Declaration, adopted by the leaders of the two Koreas last year.

