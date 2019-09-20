Activists unveil flags of Tibet and East Turkestan outside UN headquarters in Geneva  
Geneva: Tibetan, Uighur flags unveiled at UNHRC, protestors call for 'justice' in Hong Kong'

ANI | Updated: Sep 20, 2019 19:17 IST

Geneva [Switzerland], Sep 20 (ANI): Experts and human rights activists on Friday unveiled the flags of Tibet and East Turkestan, also known as Uyghuristan, outside the headquarters of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC">UNHRC) here and called for the return of the Buddhist spiritual leader Dalai Lama to Tibet.
Coming down hard against Beijing over the human rights violations in Xinjiang, activists shouted slogans that the Communist Party of China uses country's stringent laws, not to ensure justice but to maintain state power.
China has been condemned internationally for cracking down on its Muslim minorities.
The Communist country has been accused of oppressing the Uighurs by sending them to mass detention camps, interfering in their religious activities and sending the community to undergo some form of forceful re-education or indoctrination.
Earlier this week, the World Uyghur Congress had accused the Communist country of showing "double standards" and turning a blind eye towards the issue concerning the persecution of Uighur Muslims in its northwestern province where China has its own political and economic interests.
Meanwhile, the demonstrators also called for the release of Panchen Lama who was kidnapped by the Chinese government in 1995.
The 84-year-old Dalai Lama, Lhamo Thondup, who was born on July 6, 1935, is known for his messages of unity and compassion. He fled into exile in the Indian city of Dharamshala following a failed 1959 Tibetan revolt against Chinese rule.
The Chinese government has been accused of kidnapping Gedhun Choekyi Nyima, the Panchen Lama recognized by the 14th Dalai Lama.
The protestors also shamed China over mishandling the affairs of Hong Kong city that has been gripped by violent demonstrations over weeks due to a now-aborted extradition bill which allowed criminal extraditions to the Communist mainland that would have further proceeded over the cases according to its own laws.
Protestors in Hong Kong have also called for the resignation of the city's Beijing-backed Chief Executive Carrie Lam along with other administration officials who are in favour over the bill. Airports, administrative buildings, city's Legislature are among the major areas which have been affected due to the protests.
The UNHRC">UNHRC is a United Nations body whose mission is to promote and protect human rights around the world. The organisation has 47 members elected for staggered three-year terms on a regional group basis. (ANI)

iocl