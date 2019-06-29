Genoa: Bridge demolished in controlled explosion, 10 months after it collapsed killing 43

Rome [Italy], June 29 (ANI): The two remaining towers of Morandi Bridge in central Genoa were blown up in a controlled explosion on Friday, nearly a year after the structure collapsed in a disaster killing 43 people.

Demolition experts brought down the two remaining towers of the highway bridge in dramatic fashion just after 9:30 a.m. (local time), preparing for reconstruction of the grim structure, CNN reported.

Authorities here at the dawn on Friday, evacuated around 3,500 residents in the area to avoid potential contamination, The New York Times reported.

"To my knowledge, it is the first time that this kind of work has been done in so little time and in a city centre, at least in Italy," said Vittorio Omini, a demolition expert.

The lethal collapse last year in August became subject of a criminal inquiry. Nearly 600 people, residing close to the bridge, lost their homes in the collapse and were relocated with the financial support of 'Autostrade per l'Italia' (Highways for Italy), the private company that operated the bridge.

"We couldn't wait for this day to come," said Yosanda Lala, a co-owner of a pizzeria near the so-called red zone, the blocks of apartment buildings adjacent to the bridge, many of which have been partly demolished.

He said, "We can't even deliver our pizza to the customers on the other side of the river," adding, "It takes over an hour to get there."

Residents and shopkeepers told The New York Times that the demolition would be just the first step in a long process of returning to normalcy.

Friday's explosion was attended by Italy's Interior Minister and Deputy Prime Minister, Matteo Salvini.

Built in the 1960s, the Morandi Bridge was a vital link of the A10 highway that connects northwestern Italy to France, across the Polcevera river in central Genoa. It was one of the busiest bridges in the country, carrying freight and tourists to and from the port city. (ANI)

