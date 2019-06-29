Controlled explosions demolish two of the pylons of the Morandi bridge on Friday
Controlled explosions demolish two of the pylons of the Morandi bridge on Friday

Genoa: Bridge demolished in controlled explosion, 10 months after it collapsed killing 43

ANI | Updated: Jun 29, 2019 01:54 IST

Rome [Italy], June 29 (ANI): The two remaining towers of Morandi Bridge in central Genoa were blown up in a controlled explosion on Friday, nearly a year after the structure collapsed in a disaster killing 43 people.
Demolition experts brought down the two remaining towers of the highway bridge in dramatic fashion just after 9:30 a.m. (local time), preparing for reconstruction of the grim structure, CNN reported.
Authorities here at the dawn on Friday, evacuated around 3,500 residents in the area to avoid potential contamination, The New York Times reported.
"To my knowledge, it is the first time that this kind of work has been done in so little time and in a city centre, at least in Italy," said Vittorio Omini, a demolition expert.
The lethal collapse last year in August became subject of a criminal inquiry. Nearly 600 people, residing close to the bridge, lost their homes in the collapse and were relocated with the financial support of 'Autostrade per l'Italia' (Highways for Italy), the private company that operated the bridge.
"We couldn't wait for this day to come," said Yosanda Lala, a co-owner of a pizzeria near the so-called red zone, the blocks of apartment buildings adjacent to the bridge, many of which have been partly demolished.
He said, "We can't even deliver our pizza to the customers on the other side of the river," adding, "It takes over an hour to get there."
Residents and shopkeepers told The New York Times that the demolition would be just the first step in a long process of returning to normalcy.
Friday's explosion was attended by Italy's Interior Minister and Deputy Prime Minister, Matteo Salvini. Residents and shopkeepers said the demolition would be just the first step in a long process of returning to normalcy.
Built in the 1960s, the Morandi Bridge was a vital link of the A10 highway that connects northwestern Italy to France, across the Polcevera river in central Genoa. It was one of the busiest bridges in the country, carrying freight and tourists to and from the port city. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 02:06 IST

Pak PM Imran Khan to embark on a maiden visit to US next month

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jun 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Imran Khan will embark on his maiden visit to the United States next month during which he will also meet President Donald Trump.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 02:06 IST

Imran Khan orders strict action against unusual price hike in Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Imran Khan asked authorities to take stern action against hoarders and unprecedented prices hike without sufficient cause, authorities reported on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 23:45 IST

G-20 Summit: PM Modi to hold 4 bilaterals, 3 pull asides on Day 3

Osaka [Japan], June 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to hold many bilaterals and pull-asides with a host of world leaders including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Australian PM Scott Morrison on the final day of the ongoing G-20 summit in Osaka on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 23:33 IST

Iran officially files complaint with UN over violation of...

Tehran [Iran], June 28 (ANI): Iran has officially filed a complaint with the United Nations (UN) over the violation of its airspace by a United States military drone earlier this month.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 22:41 IST

G20 Summit: Leaders attend informal dinner hosted by Japanese PM

Osaka [Japan], Jun 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with a host of world leaders participating in the G20 summit in Osaka attended an informal dinner hosted by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 20:04 IST

Russia, India, China laying foundations for indivisible security...

Osaka [Japan], June 28 (ANI): India, Russia and China are laying the foundations for indivisible security architecture in Eurasia by jointly working on efforts to combat terror threat, extremism, drug trafficking and cybercrime, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 19:25 IST

India condemns terrorist attack in Tunisia

New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): India on Friday strongly condemned twin suicide bombings that targetted security sites and claimed the life of a police officer in the Tunisian capital of Tunis.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 19:09 IST

Hong Kong protesters take to streets of Osaka to appeal for G20...

Osaka [Japan], June 28 (ANI): Thousands of Hong Kong protesters took to the streets in Japan's Osaka, where the G20 Summit is underway, on Friday to appeal for the support from the G20 leaders in their fight against a controversial extradition bill.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 18:36 IST

G-20 Summit group photo: PM Modi makes small conversation with Trump

Osaka [Japan], June 28(ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday was seen exchanging pleasantries and making a small conversation with US President Donald Trump during the "family photo" of world leaders participating in the G-20 Summit here.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 17:07 IST

Japanese electric company organises training of optical fiber in Thailand

Bangkok (Thailand), June 28 (ANI): Thailand is one of the fastest growing economies in Southeast Asia. The country is working hard to drive digital transformation and utilize innovation to become a cutting-edge economic powerhouse.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 17:07 IST

Bic Camera attracts foreign visitors for shopping

Tokyo [Japan], June 28: International tourists in Japan will be surprised by the development of the present railway infrastructure in the country.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 17:03 IST

PM Modi takes up issue of terrorism with all aggression at G-20 Summit

Osaka [Japan], June 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday took up the issue of terrorism with all aggression during 14th G-20 Summit here, while urging the international community to "stop all mediums of support for terrorism and racism".

Read More
iocl