Georgian Opposition protest general election results in Tbilisi

Tbilisi [Georgia], November 8 (ANI/Sputnik): A massive protest by the Georgian Opposition and their supporters started Sunday outside the country's Parliament in Tbilisi, with participants refusing to recognise the results of the recent general election, demanding a new one, a Sputnik correspondent reported.



Georgia held a general election on October 31, which resulted in the ruling Georgian Dream party emerge as the winner. Altogether, seven political parties that managed to cross the one-per-cent threshold became eligible for entering the legislature. Following the announcement of the results, the country's Opposition has been organising protests.

The organisers of Sunday's protest urged everyone to wear medical masks and keep a distance from each other if possible. Shota Rustaveli avenue, located near the Parliament, was closed to traffic.

Some of the protesters told Sputnik that they had come from the country's remote regions on special buses provided by the United National Movement party, founded by former President Mikheil Saakashvili. They were holding flags of Georgia, the European Union and the United States. (ANI/Sputnik)

