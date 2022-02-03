German chancellor says won't go to Beijing Winter Olympics

Berlin [Germany], February 3 (ANI): German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has announced that he will not travel to Beijing for the Winter Olympics, ending weeks-long speculation about his plans to attend the Games.

The German Chancellor told German broadcaster ZDF on Wednesday, merely two days before the Games.

The 2022 Winter Olympics will take place in Beijing from Feb 4-20.



The United States was among the first countries to announce its intention not to send any diplomatic representation to the Beijing Winter Olympics over human rights issues in China.

This decision has been backed by other US allies, including the UK, Canada, and Australia. However, athletes from those respective nations countries are still free to participate in the event.

In December, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock had said she would not attend the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

"I am a big fan of sports, but I will not attend the Olympics this time. Foreign ministers have not done this before," the German DPA press agency quotes Baerbock as saying. (ANI)

