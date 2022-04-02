German chief of defence says Berlin mulls buying missile systems from Israel, US

Berlin [Germany], April 2 (ANI/Sputnik): Germany is considering buying missile systems from either Israel or the United States to shield itself from what German Chief of Defense Eberhard Zorn called an existing threat.

"The Israelis and the Americans have such systems. Which one is preferable? Will we be able to build a joint (missile defence) system in NATO? These are the questions we need to answer now," he told the Welt daily.



Zorn, the armed forces' inspector general and the highest-ranking officer said Russia's "famed" Iskander missiles in the Kaliningrad exclave on the Baltic Sea could strike almost anywhere in Western Europe.

"One thing is clear: we have neither time nor money to develop a system ourselves because the missile threat is already there and it is known," he added.

The general stressed that there is no sign of Russia plotting an attack against a NATO member state, so allies have time to build up their capabilities on the eastern flank. He said the buildup will span from the Baltic to the Black Sea and last until the end of May. (ANI/Sputnik)

