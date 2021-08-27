German Defence Head meets Troops who assisted Kabul evacuations during Tashkent visit

Berlin [Germany] August 27 (ANI/Sputnik): German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer arrived in the Uzbek capital Tashkent to meet and thank German soldiers, who assisted in the evacuation from Afghanistan.



On Thursday, the German Defense Ministry said that the country had completed its evacuation operation at Kabul airport, with 5,300 people evacuated from the war-torn Central Asian country. The deadly blasts in the Afghan capital made the continuation of evacuation operations impossible, Kramp-Karrenbauer said.

"I am currently in Tashkent to thank our soldiers. They all successfully returned from Kabul. We are proud of their prominent mission," Kramp-Karrenbauer tweeted.

On Thursday, at least four explosions targeted Kabul airport and its outskirts. The Islamic State-Khorasan terrorist group (banned in Russia) reportedly claimed responsibility for the attacks. A source in the Afghan Ministry of Health told Sputnik that over 1,300 people had been injured in a series of terrorist attacks, with the death toll standing at 60 people. (ANI/Sputnik)

