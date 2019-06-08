Germany: 25 injured after car rams into tourist bus

Thuringia [Germany], Jun 8 (ANI): 25 people, mostly children, were injured after a car rammed into a tourist bus here on Friday evening, according to local authorities.

The car was reportedly being driven by an 80-year-old.

Quoting a local newspaper, Thueringer Allgemeine, Sputnik reported that at least 21 of the injured are children. The rest of the wounded include the bus driver, a teacher and the car's elderly driver along with one of its passengers.

The bus was carrying 49 schoolchildren from ages 16 to 18 years, along with six teachers and one driver when the incident occurred.

Six minors, the car's aged driver and one of its passengers were gravely wounded and are currently receiving medical attention.

Two rescue helicopters, seven ambulances and nine firefighting vehicles responded to the mishap immediately. (ANI)

