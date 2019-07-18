Germany appoints Kramp-Karrenbauer as new Minister of Defence

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 22:34 IST

'Will proceed as per law', says Pak after Kulbhustan Jadhav verdict

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 17 (ANI): Pakistan on Wednesday said that it will proceed as per law in the Kulbhustan Jadhav case, following the judgement by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) that Islamabad must review and reconsider the death sentence of the Indian national.