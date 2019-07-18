Germany appoints Kramp-Karrenbauer as new Minister of Defence

Berlin [Germany], Jul 18 (ANI): Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, who had succeeded German Chancellor Angela Merkel as the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party's chief, was appointed as Germany's new Minister of Defence on Wednesday.
This comes after the previous holder of the post, Ursula von der Leyen, was elected as the European Commission's President. Kramp-Karrenbauer will be sworn in during a special session of the Bundestag next Wednesday, according to Xinhua.
Michael Mueller, the deputy President of Germany and Governing Mayor of Berlin, gave Kramp-Karrenbauer her certificate of appointment at the Bellevue Castle here.
"The Federal Ministry of Defence, the Minister of Defence, is the holder of command and authority. You cannot leave that open for long," Merkel had said on Tuesday.
Kramp-Karrenbauer is being reported as a surprise addition to Merkel's cabinet as she had previously outlined her decision to solely focus on leading the CDU. Many had speculated that that Health Minister Jens Spahn would be succeeding von der Leyen. (ANI)
