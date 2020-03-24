Germany confirms 4,700 coronavirus cases in 24 hours, toll at 141

Berlin [Germany], Mar 24 (Sputnik/ANI): Germany has confirmed over 4,700 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total to over 27,000, the Robert Koch Institute said on Tuesday.

The death toll reached 141 in the European country.

On Monday, the official public health institute said that the country had so far detected 22,600 cases, of which 86 were fatalities.

According to the institute's data, the largest numbers were recorded in North Rhine-Westphalia (6,318), Bavaria (5,754) and Baden-Wurttemberg (5,348). Berlin had 1,220 cases.

The n-tv count, meanwhile, shows that coronavirus cases in Germany have jumped to 30,174.

The German TV channel reports the same figures for Bavaria and Baden-Wurttemberg as those of the Robert Koch Institute but updates the statistics for North Rhine-Westphalia to 8,745.

Lothar Wieler, head of the Robert Koch Institute, said on Monday that there were signs that the spread of the coronavirus outbreak in the country could be slowing down as the effects of social distancing and other measures begin to take hold.

So far, Germany stands out by having an unusually low case-to-fatality ratio, with the mortality rate at about 0.2 per cent, much lower than in neighbouring Spain or Italy.

As of Tuesday, over 380,000 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed worldwide, including more than 16,500 deaths and over 100,000 recoveries. (Sputnik/ANI)

