Germany confirms 630 new coronavirus cases, count crosses 1,92,000

Berlin [Germany], June 25 (Sputnik/ANI): Germany has confirmed 630 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total count reaching 192,079, the Robert Koch Institute said on Thursday.

The death toll has grown by 13 to 8,927 people within the same period of time.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 587 new cases and 19 fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 9.4 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 482,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University. (Sputnik/ANI)

