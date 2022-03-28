Germany considering purchasing weapons for missile defense: Chancellor Scholz

Berlin [Germany], March 28 (ANI/Sputnik): Germany is looking into the possibility of strengthening its missile defense by acquiring a new defense system, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said.



"This is certainly one of the issues we are discussing," Scholz said in an interview with the German ARD broadcaster when asked whether Berlin could purchase a missile defense system, such as Israel's Iron Dome. The chancellor did not disclose any details of the consultations being held on the issue.

Earlier this month, the Bild newspaper reported that Scholz and Inspector General of the Bundeswehr Eberhard Zorn had discussed possibilities to acquire the Arrow 3 (Hetz 3) missile defense system from Israel.

Such a purchase would cost Germany 2 billion euros and the anti-ballistic missile system would enter into service in 2025, according to Bild. The defense system could cover Poland, Romania and the Baltics, thanks to the strong radars. (ANI/Sputnik)

