Germany experiences nationwide network disruptions: Reports

Berlin [Germany], November 18 (ANI): Thousands of Germans have experienced network disruptions involving almost all operators across the country, with residents complaining about the inability to make phone calls, the German newspaper Bild reported on Thursday.

The reports about malfunctions became more frequent starting from 14:00 GMT, Sputnik news agency reported citing the German newspaper.

Later on Thursday, Hamburg police said emergency phone calls may not be available because of network failures . The police responded by increasing the number of officers patrolling the streets of the city.



"Interference with emergency 110 calls continues to occur. Therefore, our presence on the streets is increasing significantly. If necessary, contact a patrol car or go to the police station," the police said on Twitter.

German provider O2 confirmed the information about the disruptions.

"There are currently possible restrictions on calls on our network. This affects calls on 2G and 4G mobile networks as well as on the landline network," the provider said on Twitter.

At the moment works are being carried out to restore the network functionality, the company added. (ANI)

