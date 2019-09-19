German Chancellor Angela Merkel (File photo)
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (File photo)

Germany extends ban on arms export to Saudi Arabia

ANI | Updated: Sep 19, 2019 04:37 IST

Berlin [Germany], Sept 19 (ANI): Germany's freeze on arms deliveries to Saudi Arabia will continue to remain in place till March 2020.
The announcement was made by a spokesperson for the German government on Wednesday (local time).
The freeze began last October and was formalised in March.
DW quoted German Chancellor Angela Merkel as saying that she saw "no conditions, at the moment, for a changed stance" on the German government's side.
The ban was imposed after the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The freeze has been questioned within Merkel's own party following a drone strike on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia. Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for the attack. Saudi Arabia and UAE are fighting the Houthi rebels backed by Iran in Yemen.
Tensions in the Middle East have heightened with fingers being pointed at Iran over the attack. Iran, on its part, has denied such allegations. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 05:28 IST

Decision not to strike Iran earlier, a sign of strength: US...

Washington [USA], Sept 19 (ANI/Sputnik): US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) said that his earlier decision not to attack Iran was a sign of strength as it's always easier to attack than to withhold a strike.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 03:18 IST

'No such condition to declare 'Health Emergency' in Nepal after...

Kathmandu [Nepal], Sept 19 (ANI): Nepalese Deputy Prime Minister Upendra Yadav has claimed that there is no such condition to declare "Health Emergency" in the country following the dengue outbreak.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 02:29 IST

Israeli PM Netanyahu to skip UNGA session after polls setback

Tel Aviv [Israel], Sept 19 (ANI): Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will not be travelling to New York for the 74th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session scheduled to be held next week.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 01:58 IST

Pakistan: Hindu community protest in Karachi against Namrita's murder

Karachi [Pakistan], Sept 19 (ANI): Members of Hindu community on Wednesday staged a protest at Teen Talwar in Karachi against the murder of a Sindhi Hindu girl, Namrita Chandani.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 23:29 IST

IMF to extend $6 bn bailout package to restore Pak's plunging economy

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Wednesday announced that it would extend a bailout package worth USD six billion to help Pakistan restore an inclusive and sustainable growth of its plunging economy.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 23:21 IST

CPEC paralysing Balochistan, says activists at UNHRC

Geneva [Switzerland], Sep 18 (ANI): Human rights experts and activists from Balochistan have opposed the construction of the multi-billion dollar China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in the region alleging it as an "illegal project" in the occupied territory.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 22:57 IST

US, India well placed to support rules-based international...

Washington DC [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): Florida Congressman Ted Yoho said on Wednesday that the US and India are well placed to support a rules-based international order.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 22:55 IST

AEC chairman launches cancer care connect in Vienna

Vienna [Austria], Sept 18 (ANI): Atomic Energy Commission (AEC) chairman KN Vyas has launched the NCG Vishwam Cancer Care Connect here on the sidelines of 63rd general conference of IAEA.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 22:35 IST

21 nuclear reactors under planning, construction: AEC chief

Vienna [Austria], Sept 18 (ANI): India has demonstrated its ability to design, build and reliably operate Pressurized Heavy Water Reactors (PHWRs) and light water reactors (LWRs), Atomic Energy Commission Chairman KN Vyas said on Wednesday and noted that 21 reactors were in various stages of construct

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 22:35 IST

Imran Khan promises 'accountability for all' in Kasur minor rape case

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday promised 'accountability for all' in the incident of three minor boys who were raped and then murdered in Kasur district in Punjab province of Pakistan.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 22:28 IST

Things won't change until international community supports us:...

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 18 (ANI): A day after a Hindu girl from Sindh was found murdered in her hostel room, a Sindh activist on Wednesday called on the world community to raise its voice against the atrocities carried out targeting his community in Pakistan.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 22:11 IST

Successive Indian PMs forged strong ties with US: Ambassador

Washington DC [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): India's Ambassador to the US Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Wednesday said successive Indian Prime Ministers have forged strong ties with Washington, highlighting the long-standing and robust relationship between the two countries.

Read More
iocl