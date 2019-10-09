Germany: One detained in connection with shooting near synagogue in Halle

Halle [Germany], Oct 9 (ANI): German police have detained one person in connection with a shooting incident near a synagogue here on Wednesday afternoon, Sputnik news agency reported.

The incident claimed the lives of two people and injured several others. The perpetrators are said to have fired several shots with a submachine gun and fled the scene in a vehicle, police said in a tweet

Details of the arrested person have not yet been released.

The central train station in Halle has been closed down as a precaution amid the police operation.

The attack occurred at the time of Yom Kippur, which is a main Jewish holiday. (ANI)

