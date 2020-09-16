Germany plans to take in 1,500 refugees from Greek islands post Moria fire

Berlin [Germany], September 16 (ANI): Germany on Tuesday (local time) announced its decision to take in more than 1,500 refugees from the Greek islands.

According to a report by DW News, the government plans to take in 1,553 asylum seekers from Greek islands following mounting criticism at home that it was doing too little in the wake of a devastating fire at a refugee camp in Moria.

"Germany will, in a further step, now take in more than 1,500 refugees, mainly families with children, who are currently in Greece. And we are striving for a European aid effort, under the terms of which our country would take in more people in need of protection," Finance Minister Olaf Scholz tweeted.



The decision to bring more migrants to Germany was taken after a public demand for a requisite action as the fire ravaged the Moria refugee camp last week on the Greek island of Lesbos leaving around 12,000 people without shelter.

The government plans to bring in refugees from other parts of Greece other than Moria and Lesbos.

DW reported that the refugees will hail from five islands in total. (ANI)

