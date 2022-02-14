Germany: Protesters raise anti-Taliban slogans at Swiss consulate in Munich

Munich [Germany], February 14 (ANI): Dozens of people, including Afghan citizens gathered in front of the Swiss consulate in Munich, Germany on Sunday in connection with the Taliban delegation's visit to Switzerland.

They raised anti-Taliban slogans and supported the Resistance Front, Amaj News reported.

A Taliban delegation visited Geneva last week, where it held talks with representatives of the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) and non-governmental organizations.



"The FDFA confirms that the Taliban is in Geneva at the invitation of a non-governmental organization that seeks to improve the observance of humanitarian norms and principles," FDFA spokeswoman Elisa Raggi said, as quoted by Sputnik News Agency.

The Taliban held talks with members of non-governmental organizations and high-ranking officials of the FDFA.

The meetings focused on the issues of humanitarian access to Afghan populations in need, protection of humanitarian organizations, and respect for human rights, including the rights of women and minorities in the country.

The humanitarian situation in Afghanistan has deteriorated drastically since the Taliban took control of Kabul last year in mid-August.

A combination of a suspension of foreign aid, the freezing of Afghan government assets, and international sanctions on the Taliban have plunged the country, already suffering from high poverty levels, into a full-blown economic crisis. (ANI)

