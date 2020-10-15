Germany records 6,638 new COVID-19 cases over past day

Berlin [Germany], October 15 (ANI/Sputnik): Germany has confirmed 6,638 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours marking the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak, with the total count reaching 341,223, the Robert Koch Institute said on Thursday.



The death toll has grown by 33 to 9,710 people within the same period of time. More than 281,000 people have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 5,132 new coronavirus cases and 43 fatalities.

The World Health Organisation declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 38.4 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.09 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University. (ANI/Sputnik)

