Germany reports 10,824 more COVID-19 cases

Berlin [Germany], November 16 (ANI/Xinhua): Germany's COVID-19 infections rose by 10,824 within one day to 801,327, the federal government agency for disease control and prevention Robert Koch Institute (RKI) said on Monday.



The death toll from the disease went up by 62 to 12,547, the RKI added. Germany is currently in a month-long lockdown to slow the spread of the virus.

The COVID-19 situation in the country was "still very serious," warned RKI President Lothar Wieler at a press conference last week.

"We must be prepared for the situation to worsen in the coming weeks," Wieler said. (ANI/Xinhua)

