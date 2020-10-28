Germany reports 11,409 new COVID-19 cases

Berlin [Germany], October 28 (ANI/Xinhua): New COVID-19 infections in Germany increased by 11,409 within one day to a total of 449,275, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) announced on Tuesday.

Last Saturday, a new daily record was reached in the country, with 14,714 cases, according to the RKI, the federal government agency for disease control and prevention. On the same day, the number of deaths exceeded the 10,000 mark.

The number of infections per 100,000 inhabitants in the last seven days increased to 80.9 nationwide as of Monday, according to the latest RKI daily situation report. At the same day last week, the so-called seven-day-incidence in Germany was only 45.4 cases.

"Currently, an accelerated increase of transmissions in the population in Germany can be observed," the latest RKI daily situation report noted. Meetings of people, particularly indoors, "should be avoided," according to the institute.

Half of the German citizens supported the current measures to counteract the spread of COVID-19 in the country, as 51 per cent said that the measures were "sufficient", a decrease of eight percentage points compared to the beginning of the month, according to a DeutschlandTrend survey published by the public broadcaster ARD on Tuesday.



With an increase of five percentage points, 32 per cent even said that COVID-19 containment measures did not go far enough, according to the survey.

Furthermore, half of German citizens said that controls in Germany to check whether the COVID-19 regulations were being met were not reaching far enough, the survey found.

On Wednesday, Chancellor Angela Merkel and the minister presidents of the federal states are scheduled to discuss further COVID-19 measures.

"We know a little more about the virus today," said Merkel in a statement on Tuesday. "We know how we can protect ourselves. We can proceed more purposefully."

"But we can also see from the rising numbers that if we do not keep to what we know about the virus, we will end up back in situations that are extremely difficult," stressed Merkel. (ANI/Xinhua)

