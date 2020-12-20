Germany reports 22,771 new COVID-19 cases

Berlin [Germany], December 20 (ANI/Sputnik): Germany's COVID-19 case total has risen by 22,771 over the past 24 hours to surpass 1.49 million, the European country's Robert Koch Institute said on Sunday.



The corresponding rise reported by the Robert Koch Institute one day ago was 31,300.

With Sunday's rise, Germany's COVID-19 case total now stands at 1,494,009. The European country's coronavirus-related death toll also rose by 409 over the past 24 hours to 26,049.

On Thursday, German Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn said that Germany expects to begin rolling out the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 for use on December 27, pending approval from the European Medicines Agency. (ANI/Sputnik)

