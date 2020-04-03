Germany reports about 80,000 COVID-19 cases, death toll over 1,000

Berlin [Germany], Apr 3 (ANI): The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Germany has jumped by 6,174 to 79,696, and the death toll has risen by 145 to 1,017 in the last 24 hours, the Robert Koch Institute, country's federal agency said on Friday.

On Thursday, the country recorded 6,156 new cases and 140 deaths.

Most of the cases have been recorded in Bavaria (20,237), North Rhine-Westphalia (16,606) and Baden-Wurttemberg (16,059) while Berlin has 3,202 cases.

Germany remains the third most affected country in Europe after Italy (1,15,242) and Spain (1,12,065) in terms of the number of COVID-19 patients, as per the data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

According to the WHO daily situation report, Europe has confirmed 503 006 cases, which accounts for more than half of global cases. And continent has recorded over 33,000 deaths.

Globally, the number of people infected with the coronavirus surpassed 1 million on Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University. Of these, more than 53,000 have died. (ANI)

