Germany: SPD chief Andrea Nahles resigns

Berlin [Germany], Jun 2 (ANI): The chief of Germany's Social Democratic Party (SPD), Andrea Nahles, announced her intent to resign from her post on Sunday.

Nahles said that she'll step down as the SPD chairwoman on Monday, and submit her resignation on Tuesday, according to Sputnik.

"The discussions within the parliamentary faction and feedback from within the party have shown me that I no longer have the necessary support to carry out my duties," the SPD chief stated.

"I sincerely hope that you will be able to rebuild trust and mutual respect, and thus find people who can support you with all their might. Our country needs a strong SPD!" a statement issued by her read.

This comes after the SPD's poor performance in the recently concluded European parliamentary elections.

Nahles became the first woman to head the SPD in April last year. (ANI)

