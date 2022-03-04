Germany starts to replace gas imports from Russia: Chancellor Scholz

Berlin [Germany], March 4 (ANI/Sputnik): Germany has started to replace gas imports from Russia with supplies from other countries but still purchases some fossil fuels from Russia, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said.

"We have prepared for purchasing gas anywhere else, we had been doing that and continue to do that," Scholz told the ZDF broadcaster, adding that Germany is still buying gas, oil and coal from Russia.



The chancellor stressed that the decision to suspend the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline as well-timed. (ANI/Sputnik)





